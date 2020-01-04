Friday KSHSAA basketball scores

Boys
Inman 67, Marion 24
Jefferson West 59, Council Grove 48
KC East Christian 86, Heritage Christian 76
Logan 54, Oberlin-Decatur 12
McPherson 82, Dodge City 41
Minneapolis 65, Republic County 39
Southern Valley, Neb. 55, Phillipsburg 45
Valley Center 69, Goddard 42
Valley Falls 41, Atchison County 6
Washburn Rural 62, SM North 50
Wichita Heights 43, Wichita South 41
Wichita West 68, Wichita Bishop Carroll 28
Girls
BV Northwest 53, KC Turner 13
BV Randolph 46, Wetmore 35
Bucklin 60, Pawnee Heights 23
Clifton-Clyde 46, Axtell 28
Council Grove 57, Jefferson West 35
Doniphan West 53, Washington County 49
Garden City 68, Junction City 23
Goddard 39, Valley Center 26
Hanover 57, Frankfort 39
Inman 41, Marion 28
KC East Christian 43, Heritage Christian 37
Kapaun Mount Carmel 40, Wichita East 32
Liberal 40, Hooker, Okla. 23
Maize 49, Newton 21
McPherson 51, Dodge City 30
Moundridge 44, Oxford 25
Olpe 42, St. Paul 29
Otis-Bison 35, St. John 32, OT
Perry-Lecompton 37, Rossville 33
Phillipsburg 61, Southern Valley, Neb. 26
Pittsburg 55, Joplin, Mo. 30
Pretty Prairie 49, Burden Central 20
Republic County 49, Minneapolis 41
Salina Sacred Heart 44, Little River 36
Valley Center 39, Goddard 26
Washburn Rural 60, SM North 21
Wichita Heights 78, Wichita South 21
Wichita Southeast 38, Wichita Northwest 29
