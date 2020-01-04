Friday KSHSAA basketball scores

Breaking News
Boys

Inman 67, Marion 24

Jefferson West 59, Council Grove 48

KC East Christian 86, Heritage Christian 76

Logan 54, Oberlin-Decatur 12

McPherson 82, Dodge City 41

Minneapolis 65, Republic County 39

Southern Valley, Neb. 55, Phillipsburg 45

Valley Center 69, Goddard 42

Valley Falls 41, Atchison County 6

Washburn Rural 62, SM North 50

Wichita Heights 43, Wichita South 41

Wichita West 68, Wichita Bishop Carroll 28

Girls

BV Northwest 53, KC Turner 13

BV Randolph 46, Wetmore 35

Bucklin 60, Pawnee Heights 23

Clifton-Clyde 46, Axtell 28

Council Grove 57, Jefferson West 35

Doniphan West 53, Washington County 49

Garden City 68, Junction City 23

Goddard 39, Valley Center 26

Hanover 57, Frankfort 39

Inman 41, Marion 28

KC East Christian 43, Heritage Christian 37

Kapaun Mount Carmel 40, Wichita East 32

Liberal 40, Hooker, Okla. 23

Maize 49, Newton 21

McPherson 51, Dodge City 30

Moundridge 44, Oxford 25

Olpe 42, St. Paul 29

Otis-Bison 35, St. John 32, OT

Perry-Lecompton 37, Rossville 33

Phillipsburg 61, Southern Valley, Neb. 26

Pittsburg 55, Joplin, Mo. 30

Pretty Prairie 49, Burden Central 20

Republic County 49, Minneapolis 41

Salina Sacred Heart 44, Little River 36

Valley Center 39, Goddard 26

Washburn Rural 60, SM North 21

Wichita Heights 78, Wichita South 21

Wichita Southeast 38, Wichita Northwest 29

