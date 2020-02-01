Friday night high school hoop scores

Girls
Andale 38, Rose Hill 28
Andover 39, Valley Center 36 – OT
Belle Plaine 47, Sedgwick 29
Beloit 44, Russell 33
Bennington 62, Whitewater-Remington 36
Canton-Galva 42, Chaparral 27
Central Plains 62, St. John 13
Colby 52, Holcomb 24
Dodge City 54, Bishop Carroll 35
Ell-Saline 36, Larned 30
Eureka 61, Fredonia 31
Garden City 49, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 44 – OT
Gardner-Edgerton 61, Haysville Campus 34
Goddard Eisenhower 62, Wichita South 22
Haven 34, Halstead 27
Hesston 46, Buhler 39
Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Burrton 37
Inman 53, Clearwater 47
Lawrence Free State 53, Derby 52 – OT
Liberal 41, Hugoton 40
Little River 33, Ness City 31
Lyons 43, Ellinwood 37
Maize 55, Wichita Southeast 45
Maize South 42, Mill Valley 25
McPherson 67, Wellington 29
Nickerson 55, Cheney 53
Norton 51, Goodland 45
Olathe Northwest 51, Newton 25
Otis-Bison 56, Lucas 28
Pratt 41, Hoisington 36
Sacred Heart 53, Hutchinson Trinity 47 – OT
Salina Central 52, Hays 39
Scott City 64, Lakin 27
Shawnee Mission East 33, Manhattan 30
Shawnee Mission Northwest 55, Olathe South 35
Southeast of Saline 48, Ellsworth 32
Spearville 50, Bucklin 32
St. Johns/Tipton 46, Tescott 41
Stafford 49, Macksville 40
Sterling 58, Hillsboro 40
Thomas More Prep 49, Abilene 34
Towanda-Circle 58, Goddard 53 – OT
Trego Community 53, Hill City 21
Washburn Rural 57, Great Bend 30
Wichita Heights 69, Emporia 35
Wichita Sunrise Academy 42, Wichita Independent 39
Boys
Andale 61, Nickerson 49
Andover 75. Valley Center 56
Arkansas City 61, Goddard 36
Beloit 82, Russell 58
Bennington 47, Whitewater-Remington 43
Colby 56, Holcomb 52
Eureka 87, Fredonia 62
Flinthills 60, Argonia 35
Goddard-Eisenhower 82, Hutchinson 62
Great Bend 77, Dodge City 55
Haysville Campus 90, Maize South 61
Hesston 66, Buhler 51
Hodgeman County 42, South Central 40
Hoisington 58, Pratt 42
Ingalls 55, Ashland 54
Kinsley 54, Cunningham 40
Kowa County 69, South Gray 59
Lakin 63, Scott City 52
Liberal 48, Hugoton 43
Lyons 53, Ellinwood 50
Macksville 49, Central Plains 32
Maize 85, Newton 73
Medicine Lodge 67, South Barber 51
Minneola 35, Pawnee Heights 30
Moundridge 61, Goessel 45
Norton 66, Goodland 44
Norwich 62, Stafford 43
Salina Central 54, Hays 33
Southeast of Saline 50, Ellsworth 47
Spearville 47, Bucklin 35
St. Johns/Tipton 67, Tescott 44
Thomas More Prep 66, Abilene 60
Towanda-Circle 62, Wellington 54
Wichita Collegiate 81, Winfield 54
Wichita County 69, Southwestern Heights 64