Friday night high school hoop scores

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville Campus High School student section, the Screamin' Stampede, came together to remember Kobe Bryant during a basketball game on Friday night, nearly 1,200 miles removed from the Staples Center — 'the house that Kobe built.'

Players wore purple shirts pre-game with the number eight on the front, and the number 24 on the back. The student section wore purple and gold.