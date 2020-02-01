Friday night high school hoop scores

Girls

Andale 38, Rose Hill 28

Andover 39, Valley Center 36 – OT

Belle Plaine 47, Sedgwick 29

Beloit 44, Russell 33

Bennington 62, Whitewater-Remington 36

Canton-Galva 42, Chaparral 27

Central Plains 62, St. John 13

Colby 52, Holcomb 24

Dodge City 54, Bishop Carroll 35

Ell-Saline 36, Larned 30

Eureka 61, Fredonia 31

Garden City 49, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 44 – OT

Gardner-Edgerton 61, Haysville Campus 34

Goddard Eisenhower 62, Wichita South 22

Haven 34, Halstead 27

Hesston 46, Buhler 39

Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Burrton 37

Inman 53, Clearwater 47

Lawrence Free State 53, Derby 52 – OT

Liberal 41, Hugoton 40

Little River 33, Ness City 31

Lyons 43, Ellinwood 37

Maize 55, Wichita Southeast 45

Maize South 42, Mill Valley 25

McPherson 67, Wellington 29

Nickerson 55, Cheney 53

Norton 51, Goodland 45

Olathe Northwest 51, Newton 25

Otis-Bison 56, Lucas 28

Pratt 41, Hoisington 36

Sacred Heart 53, Hutchinson Trinity 47 – OT

Salina Central 52, Hays 39

Scott City 64, Lakin 27

Shawnee Mission East 33, Manhattan 30

Shawnee Mission Northwest 55, Olathe South 35

Southeast of Saline 48, Ellsworth 32

Spearville 50, Bucklin 32

St. Johns/Tipton 46, Tescott 41

Stafford 49, Macksville 40

Sterling 58, Hillsboro 40

Thomas More Prep 49, Abilene 34

Towanda-Circle 58, Goddard 53 – OT

Trego Community 53, Hill City 21

Washburn Rural 57, Great Bend 30

Wichita Heights 69, Emporia 35

Wichita Sunrise Academy 42, Wichita Independent 39

Boys

Andale 61, Nickerson 49

Andover 75. Valley Center 56

Arkansas City 61, Goddard 36

Beloit 82, Russell 58

Bennington 47, Whitewater-Remington 43

Colby 56, Holcomb 52

Eureka 87, Fredonia 62

Flinthills 60, Argonia 35

Goddard-Eisenhower 82, Hutchinson 62

Great Bend 77, Dodge City 55

Haysville Campus 90, Maize South 61

Hesston 66, Buhler 51

Hodgeman County 42, South Central 40

Hoisington 58, Pratt 42

Ingalls 55, Ashland 54

Kinsley 54, Cunningham 40

Kowa County 69, South Gray 59

Lakin 63, Scott City 52

Liberal 48, Hugoton 43

Lyons 53, Ellinwood 50

Macksville 49, Central Plains 32

Maize 85, Newton 73

Medicine Lodge 67, South Barber 51

Minneola 35, Pawnee Heights 30

Moundridge 61, Goessel 45

Norton 66, Goodland 44

Norwich 62, Stafford 43

Salina Central 54, Hays 33

Southeast of Saline 50, Ellsworth 47

Spearville 47, Bucklin 35

St. Johns/Tipton 67, Tescott 44

Thomas More Prep 66, Abilene 60

Towanda-Circle 62, Wellington 54

Wichita Collegiate 81, Winfield 54

Wichita County 69, Southwestern Heights 64

