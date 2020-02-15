Friday night high school scores

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Girls Scores

Andale 53, Clearwater 34

Andover Central 49, Goddard 45 – OT

Belle Plaine 51, Conway Springs 39

Beloit 50, Russell 44

Bennington 41, Sedgwick 11

Bishop Carroll 42, Wichita West 39

Buhler 48, Augusta 18

Central Plains 84, La Crosse 15

Chaparral 42, Kingman 20

Cheney 43, Garden Plain 40

Cunningham 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 46

Derby 70, Newton 15

Eureka 65, Leon-Bluestem 26

Garden City 51, Great Bend 37

Goddard Eisenhower 55, Arkansas City 52

Golden Plains 47, Cheylin 15

Halstead 48, Hoisington 34

Herrington 44, Gossel 35

Hesston 49, Lyons 27

Hillsboro 55, Larned 23

Holcomb 60, Ulysses 32

Hoxie 53, Dighton 25

Hugoton 44, Goodland 29

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Wichita East 32

Kiowa County 45, Hodgeman County 34

Liberal 62, Hays 27

Little River 51, Solomon 29

Logan 51, Weskan 46

Maize 68, Haysville Campus 29

Maize South 59, Andover 45

McPherson 66, Winfield 33

Nickerson 44, Haven 37

Norton 63, Plainville 58

Otis-Bison 56, Ness City 31

Phillipsburg 55, Thomas More Prep-Marion 45

Pratt 49, Smoky Valley 47

Rural Vista 51, Wakefield 14

Sacred Heard 38, Council Grove 33

Salina Central 51, Salina South 38

Scott City 49, Colby 41

South Central 61, Pawnee Heights 35

South Haven 58, Flinthils 51 – OT

Southeast of Saline 51, Minneapolis 59

St. John 47, Victoria 23

St. Johns/Tipton 60, Chase 21

Towanda-Circle 55, El Dorado 39

Udall 40, Cedar Vale/Dexter 34

Valley Center 32, Hutchinson 30 – 2OT

Wamego 43, Abilene 33

Wellington 52, Rose Hill 50

Wichita Collegiate 61, Mulvane 39

Wichita Heights 87, Wichita South 28

Wichita Northwest 46, Wichita Southeast 44

Boys Scores

Abilene 70, Wamego 34

Andale 67, Clearwater 37

Andover 82, Maize South 68

Andover Central 59, Goddard 41

Belle Plaine 54, Conway Springs 49

Beloit 79, Russell 23

Bishop Carroll 62, Wichita West 33

Buhler 57, Augusta 38

Cedar Vale/Dexter 44, Udall 33

Cheney 75, Garden Plain 42

Colby 51, Scott City 46

Derby 75, Newton 59

El Dorado 49, Towanda Circle 41

Eureka 89, Leon-Bluestem 43

Goddard Eisenhower 50, Arkansas City 47

Goessel 60, Herrington 33

Great Bend 45, Garden City 35

Haven 62, Nickerson 44

Haysville Campus 75, Maize 60

Hesston 60, Lyons 55

Hoxie 66, Dighton 55

Hugoton 71, Goodland 47

Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Cunningham 37

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 69, Wichita East 66

Kingman 57, Chaparral 37

Kiowa County 46, Hodgeman County 43

La Crosse 39, Central Plains 33

Lakin 68, Wichita County 50

Larned 51, Hillsboro 50

Liberal 67. Hays 56

Little River 68, Solomon 45

Logan 67, Weskan 34

McPherson 59, Winfield 32

Minneapolis 66, Southeast of Saline 41

Ness City 83, Otis-Bison 57

Sacred Heart 56, Council Grove 39

Salina Central 52, Salina South 48

Sedgwick 66, Bennington 17

Smoky Valley 46, Pratt 36

South Gray 72, Southwestern Heights 57

St. John 72, Victoria 37

St. John’s/Tipton 62, Chase 26

Thomas More Prep-Marian 65, Phillipsburg 60

Ulysses 61, Holcomb 58

Valley Center 75, Hutchinson 73

Wellington 60, Rose Hill 57

Wichita Collegiate 89, Mulvane 60

Wichita Heights 58, Wichita South 52

Wichita Southeast 86, Wichita Northwest 65

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories