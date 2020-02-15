Friday night high school scores

Girls Scores
Andale 53, Clearwater 34
Andover Central 49, Goddard 45 – OT
Belle Plaine 51, Conway Springs 39
Beloit 50, Russell 44
Bennington 41, Sedgwick 11
Bishop Carroll 42, Wichita West 39
Buhler 48, Augusta 18
Central Plains 84, La Crosse 15
Chaparral 42, Kingman 20
Cheney 43, Garden Plain 40
Cunningham 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 46
Derby 70, Newton 15
Eureka 65, Leon-Bluestem 26
Garden City 51, Great Bend 37
Goddard Eisenhower 55, Arkansas City 52
Golden Plains 47, Cheylin 15
Halstead 48, Hoisington 34
Herrington 44, Gossel 35
Hesston 49, Lyons 27
Hillsboro 55, Larned 23
Holcomb 60, Ulysses 32
Hoxie 53, Dighton 25
Hugoton 44, Goodland 29
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Wichita East 32
Kiowa County 45, Hodgeman County 34
Liberal 62, Hays 27
Little River 51, Solomon 29
Logan 51, Weskan 46
Maize 68, Haysville Campus 29
Maize South 59, Andover 45
McPherson 66, Winfield 33
Nickerson 44, Haven 37
Norton 63, Plainville 58
Otis-Bison 56, Ness City 31
Phillipsburg 55, Thomas More Prep-Marion 45
Pratt 49, Smoky Valley 47
Rural Vista 51, Wakefield 14
Sacred Heard 38, Council Grove 33
Salina Central 51, Salina South 38
Scott City 49, Colby 41
South Central 61, Pawnee Heights 35
South Haven 58, Flinthils 51 – OT
Southeast of Saline 51, Minneapolis 59
St. John 47, Victoria 23
St. Johns/Tipton 60, Chase 21
Towanda-Circle 55, El Dorado 39
Udall 40, Cedar Vale/Dexter 34
Valley Center 32, Hutchinson 30 – 2OT
Wamego 43, Abilene 33
Wellington 52, Rose Hill 50
Wichita Collegiate 61, Mulvane 39
Wichita Heights 87, Wichita South 28
Wichita Northwest 46, Wichita Southeast 44
Boys Scores
Abilene 70, Wamego 34
Andale 67, Clearwater 37
Andover 82, Maize South 68
Andover Central 59, Goddard 41
Belle Plaine 54, Conway Springs 49
Beloit 79, Russell 23
Bishop Carroll 62, Wichita West 33
Buhler 57, Augusta 38
Cedar Vale/Dexter 44, Udall 33
Cheney 75, Garden Plain 42
Colby 51, Scott City 46
Derby 75, Newton 59
El Dorado 49, Towanda Circle 41
Eureka 89, Leon-Bluestem 43
Goddard Eisenhower 50, Arkansas City 47
Goessel 60, Herrington 33
Great Bend 45, Garden City 35
Haven 62, Nickerson 44
Haysville Campus 75, Maize 60
Hesston 60, Lyons 55
Hoxie 66, Dighton 55
Hugoton 71, Goodland 47
Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Cunningham 37
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 69, Wichita East 66
Kingman 57, Chaparral 37
Kiowa County 46, Hodgeman County 43
La Crosse 39, Central Plains 33
Lakin 68, Wichita County 50
Larned 51, Hillsboro 50
Liberal 67. Hays 56
Little River 68, Solomon 45
Logan 67, Weskan 34
McPherson 59, Winfield 32
Minneapolis 66, Southeast of Saline 41
Ness City 83, Otis-Bison 57
Sacred Heart 56, Council Grove 39
Salina Central 52, Salina South 48
Sedgwick 66, Bennington 17
Smoky Valley 46, Pratt 36
South Gray 72, Southwestern Heights 57
St. John 72, Victoria 37
St. John’s/Tipton 62, Chase 26
Thomas More Prep-Marian 65, Phillipsburg 60
Ulysses 61, Holcomb 58
Valley Center 75, Hutchinson 73
Wellington 60, Rose Hill 57
Wichita Collegiate 89, Mulvane 60
Wichita Heights 58, Wichita South 52
Wichita Southeast 86, Wichita Northwest 65