Friday night high school scores

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WSU Athletics) – Junior right-hander Jake Hamilton tossed five innings of no-hit baseball and struck out 13 in his Wichita State baseball debut, but it wasn't enough, as the Shockers fell to the Northwestern State Demons, 11-0, in their 2020 season opener Friday, Feb. 14, at Brown-Stroud Field.

Wichita State (0-1) is scheduled to face Northwestern State (1-0) in game two of the three-game series Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m.

After a hit by pitch with two outs in the bottom of the third, Hamilton retired seven consecutive batters before giving up a lead-off walk in the bottom of the sixth, ending his outing. The Asher, Okla., native's 13 Ks were the most in a single-game since Cale Elam struck out 13 at Bradley on April 12, 2013.

Senior Alex Jackson belted a double and freshman Cade Clemons collected his first collegiate hit – an infield single – to lead Wichita State at the plate.

Hamilton (0-1) took the loss on the mound after allowing an earned run on no hits with 13 strikeouts and five walks in five innings and 94 total pitches.

Northwestern State scored five runs in the sixth and added six in the seventh, rolling to the 11-0 victory.

Marshall Skinner went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and three RBI, leading the Demons.

Logan Hofmann (1-0) earned the win after surrendering no earned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in seven innings of work.