Friday night high school scores

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University baseball team earned a 5-2 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers in its 2020 home opener Friday, Feb. 21, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. The victory was the first official home triumph for new Shocker head coach Eric Wedge.

Wichita State (2-2) is scheduled to conclude its three-game series with Texas Southern (0-7) with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Five Shockers pounded out two hits in the contest, led by junior outfielder Hunter Gibson, who went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Jack Sigrist and Ross Cadena also compiled doubles in the contest, while freshman Derek Shaver had a pair of hits in three at bats in his home debut.

Junior right-hander Jake Hamilton (1-1) posted his first win on the mound at Wichita State, tossing five innings and allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks, Fellow junior righty Foster Gifford locked down his inaugural save at Wichita State after throwing a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

The Shockers jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the second after Couper Cornblum crossed home plate on Shaver's one-out RBI single to center. The Tigers knotted the game, 1-1, with a run in the top of the third, but the stalemate was short-lived, as WSU regained the lead in the bottom-half of the frame, 2-1, on Gibson's RBI double to left-center that scored Cadena.

Wichita State built its advantage to 4-1 with a pair of runs in the fifth. Alex Jackson scored on a Texas Southern error for the opening run of the inning, before Cadena crossed home plate on Gibson's RBI single through the right side.

TSU trimmed the lead to 4-2 with a run on a solo homer off the bat of Dean Salazar in the top of the sixth, but WSU answered with what proved to be the final run of the game in the eighth, as Cadena hit a bloop double to center, bringing around Sigrist.

Salazar paced the Tigers in the contest with his homer and two hits.

Alex Olguin (0-2) suffered the loss for Texas Southern after giving up four runs – two earned – on seven hits with three walks and zero strikeouts.