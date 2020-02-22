Friday night high school scores

Girls

Andale 62, Mulvane 27

Andover 58, Newton 30

Andover Central 67, Valley Center 34

Belle Plaine 58, Cheney 36

Beloit 54, Minneapolis 47

Berean Academy 60, Goessel 13

Buhler 48, Winfield 40

Cedar Vale Dexter 44, Oxford 38

Central Plains 62, Kinsley 21

Chapman 51, Marysville 39

Cheylin 58, Brewster/Triplains 14

Clearwater 54, Wellington 41

Colby 32, Hugoton 23

Conway Springs 48, Medicine Lodge 37

Derby 59, Haysville-Campus 11

Dodge City 58, Great Bend 42

El Dorado 32, Augusta 25

Elyria Christian 35, Marion 31

Flinthills 58, Udall 28

Garden City 54, Hays 38

Goddard 33, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Golden Plains 56, Palco 21

Goodland 44, Ulysses 24

Halstead 47, Smoky Valley 35

Haven 44, Pratt 43

Hillsboro 34, Lyons 24

Hoisington 48, Larned 15

Hoxie 69, Northern Valley 21

Hutch 50, Salina South 37

Inman 37, Little River 21

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, Southeast 49

Lakeside 50, Natoma 17

Leon-Bluestem 56, Neodesha 50

Maize 59, Salina Central 46

Maize South 53, Arkansas City 33

McPherson 43, Towanda-Circle 35

Nickerson 57, Hesston 49

Otis-Bison 65, Ellinwood 43

Rose Hill 50, Wichita Collegiate 38

Rural Vista 61, Mission Valley 31

Scott City 54, Holcomb 33

South Gray 55, Kiowa County 22

Southeast of Saline 70, Russell 49

Spearville 63, South Central 49

St. John’s/Tipton 63, Sylvan/Lucas 40

Sterling 62, Hutchinson-Trinity 44

Syracuse 45, Lakin 21

Thomas More Prep 64, Stockton 45

Trego County 55, Smith Center 41

Victoria 32, Ness City 22

West Elk 44, South Haven 33

Wheatland/Grinnell 47, Logan 41

Wichita Heights 82, Wichita North 31

Wichita Independent 51, Kingman 36

Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita South 49

Wichita Trinity 64, Garden Plain 48

Wichita West 40, Wichita East 35

Boys

Andale 59, Mulvane 51

Andover 99, Newton 78

Arkansas City 54, Maize South 53

Augusta 65, El Dorado 44

Beloit 55, Minneapolis 51

Berean Academy 55, Goessel 32

Buhler 63, Winfield 42

Cedar Vale Dexter 44, Oxford 25

Central Plains 42, Kinsley 32

Cheney 56, Bell Plaine 51

Clearwater 53, Wellington 29

Ellinwood 78, Otis-Bison 27

Elyria Christian 58, Marion 41

Garden Plain 55, Wichita Trinity 54

Goddard-Eisenhower 66, Goddard 31

Great Bend 57, Dodge City 48

Haven 64, Pratt 40

Hays 59, Garden City 50 – OT

Haysville Campus 62, Derby 54

Hesston 45, Nickerson 36

Hoisington 73, Larned 62

Hoxie 67, Northern Valley 45

Hugoton 56, Colby 48

Hutchinson-Trinity 50 Sterling 43

Lakeside 56, Natoma 24

Lakin 79, Syracuse 49

Leon-Bluestem 74, Neodesha 56

Little River 57, Inman 49

Lyons 57, Hillsboro 53

Maize 67, Salina Central 48

McPherson 65, Towanda-Circle 43

Medicine Lodge 41, Conway Springs 32

Ness City 75, Victoria 29

Palco 47, Golden Plains 46

Salina South 70, Hutchinson 56

Scott City 56, Holcomb 48

Smoky Valley 49, Halstead 44

South Central 44, Spearville 37

South Gray 58, Kiowa County 45

Southeast of Saline 77, Russell 54

St. John’s/Tipton 53, Sylvan/Lucas 44

Thomas More Prep 74, Stockton 51

Udall 77, Flinthills 49

Ulysses 63, Goodland 48

West Elk 64, South Haven 53

Wichita Collegiate 60, Rose Hill 45

Wichita East 65, Wichita West 59

Wichita Heights 57, Wichita North 43

Wichita Independent 73, Kingman 54

Wichita Northwest 70, Wichita South 48

Wichita Southeast 70, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 27

