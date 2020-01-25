Friday night high school scores

Wichita Kan. (KSNW)- The Shockers are just three weeks away from opening up the season which begins on February 14.

Wichita State will have a chip on their shoulders going into the season this year. Under head coach Eric Wedge, Wichita State is ranked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference pre-season poll but Wedge prides his guys on staying determined and buying into his system. "We want to make sure that we're prepared which we will be," Says Wedge. You know we have expectations within ourselves but ultimately we want to come out here and just make sure were ready to get going here in a couple of weeks."