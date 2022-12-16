WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are your Friday night basketball scores from across the state. Tune in to KSN News at 10 for highlights.
Kansas girls high school basketball scores
Andale 59, Clearwater 54 – 2OT
Andover 53, Goddard-Eisenhower 33
Belle Plaine 47, Hutchinson Trinity 35
Bennington, 57 Douglass 39
Berean Academy 34, Garden Plain 30
Buhler 48, Augusta 41
Chapman 47, Marysville 41
Cheney 42, Remington 27
Cheylin 47, Triplains-Brewster 37
Circle 45, Mulvane 36
Colby 60, Scott City 44
Conway Springs 54, Inman 46
Derby 51, Salina South 32
Emporia 45, Great Bend 39
Goessel 41, Rural Vista 26
Halstead 37, Smoky Valley 33
Hutchinson 51, Goddard 36
Kingman 54, Moundridge 48
Lakeside 64, Chase 36
Maize 40. Campus 25
Maize South 59, Newton 19
Marion 44, Medicine Lodge 42
McPherson 54, Winfield 30
Norton 58, Russell 15
Pratt 47, Nickerson 25
Salina Central 54, Ark City 42
Southeast of Saline 56, Hillsboro 37
St. John’s-Tipton 42, Southern Cloud 18
Sterling 61, Chaparral 40
Wellington 70, El Dorado 18
Wichita Classical 39, Cunningham 35
Wichita Independent 55, Sedgwick 27
Wichita Trinity 50, Ell-Saline 30
Kansas boys high school basketball scores