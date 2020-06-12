Friends’ Puga named to CoSIDA Academic All-America NAIA Baseball Team

WICHITA, Kan. (Friends University) – Friends University senior baseball standout, Troy Puga was chosen to receive the prestigious College of Sports Information Directors of America (CoSida) NAIA Baseball Academic All-America of the Year. This is an honor for Puga, as well as the university and the baseball program, which has earned the award two times in the last three years.

Athletics are a key component to the Friends University experience that fosters a culture of excellence and teamwork. In addition, Friends is known for its high-quality learning experience with nationally recognized academic programs available to all students. This award represents a winning combination for Friends University both on the field and in the classroom.

“We are very proud of Troy and his accomplishments,” said Rob Ramseyer, Friends University athletic director. “He has worked hard for the last four years. This is a well-deserved award for him and a true representation of a student-athlete.”

Puga was also recognized for his leadership roles on the Friends University campus in the Student Athletic Leadership Team, his academic achievement, earning both NAIA and KCAC Scholar-Athlete honors, and three CoSIDA Academic All-District accolades. He completed his undergraduate studies in health sciences and biochemistry with a 4.0 grade-point average. Puga will continue his education next year at Kansas City University, where he will pursue a medical degree as an orthopedic surgeon or an emergency room doctor, which will allow him to have an impact and help others in his community.

“I have tremendous admiration for Troy’s hard work and dedication to baseball and his academics,” said Coach Adam Neisius, Friends University head baseball coach. “He had a stellar baseball career and impressive numbers on the field while balancing a full load of classes as a student at Friends to achieve this success. He has a bright future ahead of him and I am excited to see where that takes him.”