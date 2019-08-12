From Kansas to China, Lady Titans Head Basketball Coach passes down knowledge of the sport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – While many people enjoyed a Summer by the pool or even with family, David Clark spent time teaching the game he loves.

The Head Coach for the Wichita South Lady Titans basketball team traveled more than 7,000 miles to take part in the 2019 NCAA English Basketball Camp in China.

It was something in the making for Clark, dating back to 2016, when he took his daughter to the University of Hawaii Pacific, where she began attending school.

It was there that he met Darren Vorderbruegge, the University of Hawaii Pacific Men’s Head Basketball Coach.

“He presented this idea of some day going to China with him to coach, I told him I’d not only be glad to do that, but I’d carry his luggage just for that opportunity,” said Clark.

On July 4th, that opportunity would become a reality for Clark.

“We flew out of Honolulu to Seoul, South Korea, and then connected n Shanghai, China, from Shanghai we were transported over to Hangzhou,” said Clark.

For a month, Clark, Vorderbruegge and Ronald Blain, a junior guard for Vorderbruegge’s HPU Sharks team, were on the hardwood.

They took part in running three different camps, passing down their knowledge of the game to more than 200 Chinese boys and girls of all ages.

“”The skill level for the youngsters was pretty low, but the kids who are in basketball schools or basketball training schools, they had decent skill,” said Clark.

Clark says the kids were eager to learn about basketball.

“Very receptive, they were excited to have me coaching them because I’m enthusiastic when I coach, and most of the Chinese coaches I saw were very stoic,” said Clark.

As well as the American culture.

Clark returned to Wichita on August 7th. He says the trip was a once in a lifetime experience.

He says the trip taught him how the sport he loves can be a bridge between different cultures.

“That basketball is basketball, no matter where it is played, it is enjoyed by children and adults, it doesn’t matter what culture, what ethnicity, it’s just a fun game,” said Clark.

Clark is entering his second year as the Head Coach of the Lady Titans basketball team.