Future of stadiums, arenas promise high tech, low capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is slowly releasing its grip on the sports world. Fans already are thinking about returning to stadiums and arenas.
But what awaits them could be unlike anything they have ever seen. Empty rows and sections could be the norm for a while. So could temperature screenings and medical checks.
Many teams and leagues are exploring new technology that could help with crowd control and promote social distancing. All of it comes at a cost, both to the venues making the changes and the fans who wonder if their enjoyment of the game will change.
