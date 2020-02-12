Galliher named NJCAA pitcher of the week

(Hutchinson CC Sports Information) – Jordan Galliher’s first collegiate pitching appearance continues to gain notoriety.

Galliher, a Hutchinson Community College freshman pitcher, made her first appearance in a Blue Dragon uniform. All Galliher did was twirl a five-inning perfect game in a 9-0 run-rule victory over the Allen Red Devils at TRYC in Wichita.

Galliher was named the Jayhawk Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday and Wednesday the Hutchinson Trinity Catholic product added the NJCAA National Division I Pitcher of the Week to that list of honors.

Galliher tossed Blue Dragon Softball’s first perfect game since March 23, 2016 when Holly Kelley performed the feat against Hesston College. The perfect game was the third in Blue Dragon head coach Jaime Rose’s tenure.

The Blue Dragon freshman face 15 Allen hitters and retired all 15 Allen hitters. She had seven strikeouts, four ground-ball out and four flyball outs, only one left the infield. That flyball out was a tremendous catch in the cap by left fielder Taylor Ullery.

One oddity to Galliher’s perfect game … she didn’t have any three-ball counts and only two two-ball counts, but she threw first-pitch strikes to only four of 15 hitters.

Galliher is the first Blue Dragon player to receive NJCAA National honors since Kelley in 2016