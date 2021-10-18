Game dates set for 2022 NCAA Division I Regional Women’s Basketball Championship in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – March Madness is returning to Wichita in 2022 and the game dates are now set. The regional rounds of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will take place on Saturday, March 26 and Monday, March 28 at Intrust Bank Arena.



Tickets for the regional rounds go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. All session tickets are priced at $45 for adults and $30 for youth and seniors. Single session tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth and seniors. Groups of 10 or more are also eligible for a discount.

Tickets can be purchased online at NCAA.com/WBBtickets, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. All tickets issued for this event will be mobile tickets. For additional event information and group sales pricing, fans can visit intrustbankarena.com/marchmadness.



Wichita State University will serve as the host for the event, which will take place at INTRUST Bank Arena, in partnership with Visit Wichita, Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita.

The last time Wichita served as host for the women’s tournament was for rounds one and two in 2011. In 2018, Wichita hosted Division I men’s basketball first and second rounds.