WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the regional round of playoffs, KSN’s Game of the Week is heading to Wichita Northwest.

It’s a rematch from week four, when the Blue Aces got the best of the Grizzlies in late September in walk-off fashion. East looked to win it off a field goal. Instead, the unit muffed the snap, and senior MJ White picked up the ball and took it home for a touchdown to win 34-28.

The win snapped a long losing streak to Northwest, and now, East wants to start its own streak.

KSN Sports spoke with Blue Aces head coach Ene Akpan and senior quarterback Daeonte Mitchell. Both are focused on keeping their season alive, no matter who is on the other side.

“It’s the playoffs, so it doesn’t matter if it’s Washburn or Manhattan, you have to get up for that game,” said Akpan. “I think you have some of the best teams playing each other on the west side of the state, which I think is the best in the state.”

“We just have to keep our composure and just play within ourselves, and just do our assignments and stay focused,” said senior quarterback Daeonte Mitchell.

As for Northwest, head coach Steve Martin called the loss in week four a great loss that helped them reset and refocus on the task at hand.

“We listened to what everyone was saying about us and telling us how good we were, and I think it went to all of our heads,” said Martin.

“Each loss, we’ve worked on everything and just prepared way better and got more locked in,” said senior running back Cencere Thompson. “This is a very young team, and our seniors need to be able to lead our underclassmen and show them that this is our last year. We can’t slack at no ends.”

East and Northwest will kick off at 7 p.m. at Northwest High School.