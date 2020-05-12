Garden City’s Rodriguez named to national Scholar Athlete team

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (Garden City C.C. Athletic Communications) – Garden City, KS-What a year it’s been for Sheridan Rodriguez.

On Monday, the multi-sport star was named to the National Alliance of Two-year College Athletic Administrators’ Scholar-Athlete team as an honorable mention. The award recognizes student-athletes across the nation who maintain at least a 3.6 grade point average with a minimum of 36 semester hours while completing at least one season of varsity athletics.

“Being named a scholar athlete holds a special meaning to me because I take my studies very serious,” Rodriguez said. “In everything that I do, I always try to put my best foot forward. So, to be recognized for my hard work is just confirmation of that effort I put in and is a really awesome feeling.”

During her two years at Garden City, Rodriguez was a captain on the volleyball team and a national qualifier on the track squad. She was an All-American high jumper, finishing second in the nation as a freshman. She was a two-time qualifier in indoor nationals.

“Sheridan exemplified the true meaning of a student athlete,” Director of Athletics, Greg McVey said. “She is going to do tremendous things after Garden City.”

As a sophomore playing for Patrick Hiltz, Rodriguez played in 31 matches, recording 38 kills and five blocks. She had a season-high seven kills vs. Butler on Oct. 11. More impressively, she maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking part in a host of extracurricular activities. She was the speaker at the Uncommon Leadership Event in Garden City and was a member of Big Brothers and Big sisters. She also volunteered her time at the children’s track meet in Garden City and at the local gumbo feed and toy drive.

“I take pride in being able to maintain the difficult balance and commitment to both my mental and physical success,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez has already signed as a high jumper at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She is working on a degree in multidisciplinary studies with a concentration in biology, art and coaching. After graduation, she plans on pursuing her Master’s in Secondary Education.