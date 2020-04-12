Glenn Beckert, 4-time All-Star second baseman for Cubs, dies

A Washington Nationals player reaches for a ball during batting practice before Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CHICAGO (AP) – Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and ’70s, has died.

The Cubs say Beckert died of natural causes Sunday in Florida. He was 79. Playing alongside Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ferguson Jenkins, Beckert won a Gold Glove in 1968 and made four straight All-Star teams starting in 1969.

He had the best strikeout-to-at-bat ratio in the National League five times and finished third in average when he hit a career-high .342 in 1971.

Beckert batted .283 in 11 seasons with Chicago and the San Diego Padres.