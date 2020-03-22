Worldwide athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics

1  of  103
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Worldwide athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics

Sports

by: EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Doping testers around the sporting world are trying to avoid infecting themselves or athletes during the global virus outbreak, and that’s not easy when collecting samples means getting very close to sports stars. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A worldwide group representing Olympic hopefuls is calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control — a decision the IOC says could be as much as four weeks away.

“As the world unites to limit the spread of COVID-19 virus, the IOC … must do the same,” Global Athlete said in a news release Sunday.

The statement came out a few hours before an IOC announcement that said the committee was considering several scenarios and would finalize a decision within four weeks. The games are scheduled to start July 24.

The group’s director general, Rob Koehler, reacted to that news, saying it was “unacceptable, irresponsible, and once again ignores athletes’ rights.”

He was echoing what some athletes in the group are saying, along with others who have spoken up on social media and elsewhere.

“It’s bizarre the IOC hasn’t shown any real leadership,” said Caradh O’Donovan, a Global Athlete founder from Ireland whose karate training has been put on hold due to restrictions in her country. “They’re acting as though it’s business as usual and it just seems very strange.”

O’Donovan said the unevenness around the globe regarding training, doping control and qualifying standards are among her key concerns.

“Without a clear answer, athletes are being indirectly asked to train,” Koehler said. “If anyone knows how competitive athletes work, they will stop at nothing to achieve their goals. We understand it’s a difficult decision but the IOC has a duty of care toward athletes which they have not exercised.”

The group also called on broadcasters, specifically NBC, and sponsors to support the IOC and International Paralympic Committee “with flexibility and understanding during these uncharted times.”

Also on Sunday, the leader of World Athletics, Seb Coe, called for a postponement of the games.

“Nobody wants to see the Olympic Games postponed but … we cannot hold the event at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety,” Coe said.

It’s a thought being echoed by the Global Athlete group.

“My dream is to go to the Olympics this year but it’s an impossible task from my perspective and it’s the same for a huge number of athletes,” O’Donovan said. “I’d be absolutely stunned if they go on in July, as planned.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

