Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks 3-point record in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KSNW) — At the historic Madison Square Garden, with Hall of Famers Reggie Miller and Ray Allen on the call, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry moved into first place on the all-time 3-pointers made list.

Curry tied the lead with a deep three from the Knicks logo less than two minutes into the game. He broke the lead with a contested three with 7:28 left in the first quarter.

The two three-point shots give him 2,974 in his career, an NBA record.

The crowd at Madison Square Garden erupted as the shot went in, and Curry received a standing ovation after a timeout was called. Amid the applause, Ray Allen, who had the lead before Curry took it, found him and embraced him.

In what some might consider being picture-perfect, Curry broke the record against the Knicks, a team that he revealed last year that he wanted to draft him.

“I wanted to go to New York and thought I was going to New York,” Curry said in an interview in 2020. “At the draft, in the green room, like, ‘Oh, get to the eight spot, and New York can get me.’ And then I got the call from Larry Riley, like ‘We’re going to pick you in the seventh spot.'”

Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009 with the seventh overall pick. The undersized guard from Davidson University has continued to shatter expectations and win championships since he arrived in the Bay Area, despite critics in the beginning of his career saying that his size would hold him back in the NBA.

The Warriors are 22-5 in the early season. The game is still ongoing on TNT.