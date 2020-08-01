Gonzalez expected to start for the White Sox against Royals

Chicago White Sox (3-4, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-5, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 14.73 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Royals: Ronald Bolanos (0-1, .00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals went 31-45 in division play in 2019. Kansas City hit 162 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 260 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (right shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm).

