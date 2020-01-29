1  of  24
Grand Valley State University coach suspended over Hitler comments

Sports

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

ALLENDALE, Mich. (NBC) – Grand Valley State University suspended its newly-hired offensive coordinator Monday for comments about Hitler made to the school’s student newspaper.

Newly-hired offensive coordinator Morris Berger responded with “Hitler” when asked about which historical figures he would like to meet, noting the German leader “had bad motives,” but praising his leadership skills. 

Morris Berger made the comments in an article published last week by the Grand Valley Lanthorn. According to a transcript of the interview, the reporter asked Berger about which historical figures he would like to meet. 

“This is probably not going to get a good review,” Berger began, the Lanthorn interview reads, “but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none.” “How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader,” Berger said.

Berger also said he’d like to meet President John F. Kennedy.

GVSU leaders responded to NBC saying, “The comments made by Offensive Coordinator Morris Berger, as reported in The Lanthorn student newspaper, do not reflect the values of Grand Valley State University,” the statement read. “Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.”

