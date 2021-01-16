Hepa scores 15 as No. 4 Texas romps over K-State 82-67

Sports

Texas’ Jericho Sims, left, blocks a shot by Kansas State’s Selton Miguel, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points and No. 4 Texas rebounded from its first Big 12 loss of the season by thumping Kansas State 82-67. The Longhorns broke the game open with an 18-0 run midway through the first half keyed by a burst of 3-pointers and a defensive press that rattled the Wildcats. Hepa made five 3-pointers in his first start and just his fourth game overall this season. Andrew Jones added 19 points for the Longhorns. Texas made 12 3-pointers. Kansas state has lost four in a row.

