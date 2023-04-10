AUGUSTA, Ga. (KSNT) — Topeka native Gary Woodland finished the 2023 Masters at three under par after shooting even on the final day.

The -3 finish ties Woodland for 14th place in one of golf’s biggest tournaments of the year. The top-15 finish is Woodland’s third-highest in 2023. He finished ninth in both the Cadence Bank Houston Open and the Genesis Invitational earlier this year.

It’s Woodland’s highest finish in a major since tying for tenth in the 2022 U.S. Open.

So, how much does the tie for 14th in Augusta pay Woodland? $333,000, according to CBS Sports. Woodland and Patrick Cantlay tied for 14th, splitting the difference between the $342,000 payday for 14th place and the $324,000 payout for 15th.

Jon Rahm finished -12 to win the Masters and $3,240,000.