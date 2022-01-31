OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Chiefs Kingdom is still reeling from a tough loss Sunday. However, there’s an unexpected silver lining for people who may not even know who the Kansas City Chiefs are.

Local sports stores have unsealed boxes filled with hats, hoodies and beanies celebrating a potential 2022 AFC Championship for the Chiefs. We know that’s not the way it played out.

The NFL prints championship swag for both teams, so it’s ready to go once time runs out. But only the winner can distribute them.

“I knew they were already printed,” Chiefs fan Brendon Dalton said, “and I just never really knew what happened to them afterwards.”

That’s where Good 360 comes in. The national nonprofit works with the NFL to gather the “unusable gear.” This is Good 360’s eighth year partnering with the NFL.

“The NFL has a pre-approved list of countries that they’re OK with items going to,” Good 360’s Shari Rudolph said. “And then we work with our nonprofit network to find a place on that pre-approved list that actually has a need for these particular items.”

Then, it’s shipped overseas, putting high-quality goods in the hands of people who have a verified need.

“They can be used by people in need in different parts of the world,” Rudolph said. “Generally, these items will probably end up in maybe a country in Africa, the Middle East or perhaps South America.”

This applies to the otherwise “worthless” merchandise from the AFC and NFC championships, and it will happen again after the Super Bowl.

Rudolph said they receive a few thousand pieces of apparel for each event.

“There’s a planet focus, too,” Rudolph said. “We’re ensuring those items won’t end up in a landfill or otherwise going to waste.|

As tough as it is to lose the Lamar Hunt Trophy, for now, Chiefs fans can know red and gold goods will fill the basic needs of people around the world.

“Heads up and we’ll get it next season,” Dalton said.