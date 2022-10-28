WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The MLB World Series is set to begin on Friday night, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Houston Astros from Minute Maid Park in Houston.

(Courtesy: BetOnline)

A new study put together by BetOnline uses Twitter trends software with direct access to geotagged data and fan hashtags.

The two hashtags that were used are #RingTheBell for the Phillies and #LevelUp for the Astros. Over 105,000 tweets were tracked.

Kansas, along with 43 other states in America, is rooting for the Phillies. Only six states are rooting for the Astros: Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

This is the third time in four years the Astros are in the World Series, losing two of their last three appearances to the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves.

They defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, but the win was mired in controversy after it was uncovered that the Astros were cheating, using sign-stealing strategies. The Dodgers would win the World Series in 2020 just a short time later.

The Phillies are no stranger to the World Series, but it has been a while since they have made an appearance. The team, led by shortstop Chase Utley and Brad Lidge, a closing pitcher who ironically was drafted by the Houston Astros in 1998, won the World Series in 2008.

First pitch of Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. CST.