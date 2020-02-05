High school basketball scores

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington has apologized for a post on her personal Facebook page that suggested former NBA star Kobe Bryant's death was deserved.

Liza Sejkora, the principal of Camas High School, wrote on the day of Bryant's death: “Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today." She later deleted the post and apologized Monday in a written statement that called her words “inappropriate and tasteless," The Columbian newspaper reported Tuesday.