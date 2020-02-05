High school basketball scores

Girls Scores
Andale 63, Winfield 41
Andover 57, Arkansas City 22
Andover Central 56, Haysville-Campus 19
Belle Plaine 47, Kingman 33
Beloit 43, Republic County 39
Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita Southeast 44
Buhler 49, Wellington 45
Central Plains 58, Otis-Bison 35
Cheney 78, Medicine Lodge 50
Clearwater 40, El Dorado 32
Colby 56, Norton 32
Cunningham 48, South Barber 36
Derby 56, Hutchinson 26
Dodge City 52, Garden City 38
Elyria Christian 32, Gossel 21
Eureka 49, Humbolt 34
Garden Plain 49, Chaparral 37
Goodland 57, Burlington CO 41
Halstead 56, Lyons 29
Haven 34, Hesston 28
Herrington 42, Little River 29
Hill City 28, Ness City 21
Hillsboro 30, Smoky Valley 27
Hugoton 59, Ulysses 18
Hutchinson-Central Christian 46, Pratt-Skyline 19
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 64, Wichita North 44
Kiowa County 42, Meade 41
Marion 43, Sedgwick 36
McPherson 63, Wichita Collegiate 35
Nickerson 77, Larned 18
Norwich 51, Burrton 38
Rose Hill 38, Augusta 22
Sacred Heart 51, Southeast of Saline 44
Salina Central 58, Newton 30
Salina South 44, Hays 34
Scott City 57, Cimmaron 44
Smith Center 59, Thomas More Prep 48
St. John 38, Hoisington 34 – 2 OT
Syracuse 62, Wiley, CO 36
Thunder Ridge 58, St. John/Tipton 48
Towanda-Circle 49, Mulvane 21
Trego 34, Plainville 28
Valley Center 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 27
Wamego 49, Great Bend 37
West Elk 59, Flint Hills 40
Wichita Heights 64, Wichita Northwest 28
Wichita West 44, Wichita South 28
Boys Scores
Andale 77, Winfield 56
Andover 56, Arkansas City 39
Augusta 58, Rose Hill 55
Belle Plaine 78, Kingman 68
Beloit 47, Republic County 22
Bishop Carroll 57, Wichita Southeast 42
Buhler 59, Wellington 27
Central Plains 41, Otis-Bison 31
Cheney 63, Medicine Lodge 34
Clearwater 52, El Dorado 43
Colby 49, Norton 40
Derby 82, Hutchinson 60
Eureka 72, Humboldt 47
Garden City 57, Dodge City 42
Garden Plain 67, Chaparral 40
Goddard-Eisenhower 78, Valley Center 62
Goodland 53, Burlington CO 50
Gossel 43, Elyria Christian 39
Great Bend 71, Wamego 38
Haysville Campus 66, Andover Central 48
Hesston 42, Haven 36
Hill City 52, Ness City 37
Hillsboro 64, Smoky Valley 57
Hugoton 76, Ulysses 67
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 82, North 44
Lakin 65, Wichita County 64
Little River 70, Herrington 27
Lyons 46, Halstead 31
Meade 66, Kiowa County 39
Mulvane 68, Towanda-Circle 40
Newton 61, Salina Central 56
Nickerson 56, Larned 44
Norwich 70, Burrton 28
Pratt-Skyline 60, Hutchinson-Central Christian 44
Sacred Heart 50, Southeast of Saline 39
Salina South 65, Hays 51
Scott City 51, Cimarron 37
Sedgwick 56, Marion 17
South Barber 50, Cunningham 43
St. John 37, Hoisington 29
St. Johns/Tipton 72, Thunder Ridge 50
Thomas More Prep 59, Smith Center 29
Trego Community 56, Plainville 44
West Elk 60, Flint Hills 38
Wichita Collegiate 64, McPherson 61
Wichita Northwest 47, Wichita Height 45
Wichita South 70, Wichita West 63