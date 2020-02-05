High school basketball scores

Girls Scores

Andale 63, Winfield 41

Andover 57, Arkansas City 22

Andover Central 56, Haysville-Campus 19

Belle Plaine 47, Kingman 33

Beloit 43, Republic County 39

Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita Southeast 44

Buhler 49, Wellington 45

Central Plains 58, Otis-Bison 35

Cheney 78, Medicine Lodge 50

Clearwater 40, El Dorado 32

Colby 56, Norton 32

Cunningham 48, South Barber 36

Derby 56, Hutchinson 26

Dodge City 52, Garden City 38

Elyria Christian 32, Gossel 21

Eureka 49, Humbolt 34

Garden Plain 49, Chaparral 37

Goodland 57, Burlington CO 41

Halstead 56, Lyons 29

Haven 34, Hesston 28

Herrington 42, Little River 29

Hill City 28, Ness City 21

Hillsboro 30, Smoky Valley 27

Hugoton 59, Ulysses 18

Hutchinson-Central Christian 46, Pratt-Skyline 19

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 64, Wichita North 44

Kiowa County 42, Meade 41

Marion 43, Sedgwick 36

McPherson 63, Wichita Collegiate 35

Nickerson 77, Larned 18

Norwich 51, Burrton 38

Rose Hill 38, Augusta 22

Sacred Heart 51, Southeast of Saline 44

Salina Central 58, Newton 30

Salina South 44, Hays 34

Scott City 57, Cimmaron 44

Smith Center 59, Thomas More Prep 48

St. John 38, Hoisington 34 – 2 OT

Syracuse 62, Wiley, CO 36

Thunder Ridge 58, St. John/Tipton 48

Towanda-Circle 49, Mulvane 21

Trego 34, Plainville 28

Valley Center 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 27

Wamego 49, Great Bend 37

West Elk 59, Flint Hills 40

Wichita Heights 64, Wichita Northwest 28

Wichita West 44, Wichita South 28

Boys Scores

Andale 77, Winfield 56

Andover 56, Arkansas City 39

Augusta 58, Rose Hill 55

Belle Plaine 78, Kingman 68

Beloit 47, Republic County 22

Bishop Carroll 57, Wichita Southeast 42

Buhler 59, Wellington 27

Central Plains 41, Otis-Bison 31

Cheney 63, Medicine Lodge 34

Clearwater 52, El Dorado 43

Colby 49, Norton 40

Derby 82, Hutchinson 60

Eureka 72, Humboldt 47

Garden City 57, Dodge City 42

Garden Plain 67, Chaparral 40

Goddard-Eisenhower 78, Valley Center 62

Goodland 53, Burlington CO 50

Gossel 43, Elyria Christian 39

Great Bend 71, Wamego 38

Haysville Campus 66, Andover Central 48

Hesston 42, Haven 36

Hill City 52, Ness City 37

Hillsboro 64, Smoky Valley 57

Hugoton 76, Ulysses 67

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 82, North 44

Lakin 65, Wichita County 64

Little River 70, Herrington 27

Lyons 46, Halstead 31

Meade 66, Kiowa County 39

Mulvane 68, Towanda-Circle 40

Newton 61, Salina Central 56

Nickerson 56, Larned 44

Norwich 70, Burrton 28

Pratt-Skyline 60, Hutchinson-Central Christian 44

Sacred Heart 50, Southeast of Saline 39

Salina South 65, Hays 51

Scott City 51, Cimarron 37

Sedgwick 56, Marion 17

South Barber 50, Cunningham 43

St. John 37, Hoisington 29

St. Johns/Tipton 72, Thunder Ridge 50

Thomas More Prep 59, Smith Center 29

Trego Community 56, Plainville 44

West Elk 60, Flint Hills 38

Wichita Collegiate 64, McPherson 61

Wichita Northwest 47, Wichita Height 45

Wichita South 70, Wichita West 63

