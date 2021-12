HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - On June 5th, 2021, the Hutchinson Community College football team won the NJCAA national title. Three months later, the Blue Dragons opened the 2021 season, but dropped the season opener.

With two seasons just months apart, Hutchinson dealt with fatigue and injuries throughout, but the Blue Dragons found their groove late and finished the season with an 8-2 record.