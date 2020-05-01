High school hoop stars forging new path to the pros

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For 30 years, he National Basketball Association allowed players from high school to jump straight into the league.

Amir Johnson, out of Westchester, New York was the last player to do so in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft. After that, an age eligibility rule was put in place, meaning a player must be at least 19 years old and one season removed from high school.

Now, several prep players are finding a new way around that rule.

In just the past month, Isaiah Todd, Jalen Green and Daishen Nix have all decommitted from NCAA Division I programs to enter into the NBA G-League. All three players are set to make six figures next season.

Jaxon Pillich played from Wichita Heights his junior season, before transferring last season to play for Trinity International School in Nevada. His teammate on that team, the 6’4″ point guard Nix.

“I did not think he was going to do that at all, I’m going to be honest,” said Pillich.

Pillich, who will take a post graduate year to play from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire next season, says he thinks Nix is ready to perform at the next level.

“Daishen Nix is the prime example of a prep-to-pro player and him making that decision is a smart one, really smart one,” said Pillich.

With three players all spurning the college game for the NBA’s minor league, Pillich thinks this could become a growing trend amongst high school hoopers.

“Make that money now and have that pro experience so by the time they get to the NBA they can just, they already have a year they are already ahead of everyone who has been to college,” said Pillich.

A sentiment echoed by Marcus Tuggle, the Founder and CEO of Thrive Sports Management here in Wichita.

“Most definitely I would say it is going to be a new trend, the reason is it is going to be hard to turn down that type of money,” said Tuggle.

Tuggle is hopeful the G-League will put rules in place to make sure the young players can ultimately succeed.

“Do you really want to give a kid a half a million dollars and tell him, you know, get ready for the season without going to college, I don’t know if there are any rules yet, but I would suggest draw a line between still letting that kid have an education and be held accountable as the college player would,” said Tuggle.

This comes as the NCAA Board of Governors decided this week to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements. Student-athletes will also be able to get compensated for businesses they have started and personal appearances.