Live Now
NBC Super Tuesday coverage

High school playoff scores

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
TRIPS KSHSAA Kansas State High School Activities Assocation_1556322638568.jpg.jpg

Class 2A Boys

Elkhart Sub-State

Pratt-Skyline 70, Sublette 26

Spearville 66, Medicine Lodge 64 – OT

Syracuse 48, Stanton County 34

Wichita County 73, Elkhart 57

Ellis Sub-State

Hoxie 63, Oakley 39

Hill City 45, Trego County 44

Ellis 59, Smith Center 42

Plainville 69, Republic County 51

Herrington Sub-State

Sacred Heart 77, Ell-Saline 25

Canton-Galva 72, Bennington 70 – OT

Hillsboro 69, Marion 32

Chase County 62, Herington 29

Horton Sub-State

McLouth 57, Oskaloosa 12

Riverside 53, Jackson Heights 22

Valley Heights 81, Horton 28

Inman Sub-State

Ellinwood 48, Whitewater-Remington 32

Inman 51, Sedgwick 43

Sterling 57, Ellsworth 39

Hutchinson-Trinity 43, Moundridge 38

Lyndon Sub-State

Bishop Seabury 96, Olathe-Heritage Christian 63

Mission Valley 58, Maranatha Academy 56

Lyndon 55, Central Heights 29

Northern Heights 63, Wabaunsee 59

Sedan Sub-State

Wichita-Independent 59, Cedar Vale/Dexter 57 – OT

West Elk 44, Sedan 42

Belle-Plaine 70, Leon-Bluestem 37

Garden Plain 46, Conway Springs 27

Yates Center Sub-State

Erie 61, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 46

Yates Center 48, Jayhawk Linn 42

Uniontown 70, Pleasanton 37

Arma-Northeast 64, Cherokee-Southeast 47

Class 3A Girls

Beloit Sub-State

Phillipsburg 68, Concordia 53

Thomas More Prep-Marian 47, Russell 43

Beloit 51, Minneapolis 50

Norton 58, Hoisington 34

Burlington Sub-State

Osage City 36, Burlington 30

Anderson County 41, West Franklin 37

Humboldt 53, Osawatomie 37

Cheney Sub-State

Eureka 53, Douglas 20

Chaparral 44, Wichita Collegiate 47

Cheney 67, Kingman 17

Wichita-Trinity Academy 79, Caney Valley 42

Cimarron Sub-State

Scott Community 67, Southwestern Heights 36

Cimarron 55, Lakin 47

Holcomb 43, Colby 34

Goodland 29, Hugoton 27

Galena Sub-State

Frontenac 58, Riverton 29

Baxter Springs 37, Columbus 29

Cherryvale 52, Fredonia 29

Halstead Sub-State

Halstead 57, Larned 29

Hesston 35, Council Grove 32 – OT

Southeast of Saline 54, Lyons 51

Hiawatha Sub-State

Nemaha Central 66, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 16

Atchison County 51, Pleasant Ridge 46

Sabetha 55, Marysville 42

Bishop Ward 49, Hiawatha 45

Royal Valley Sub-State

Riley County 58, Royal Valley 34

Silver Lake 62, Perry-Lecompton 48

Jefferson West 38, Santa Fe Trail 18

St. Mary’s 28, Rock Creek 24

Class 4A Girls

East Sub-State #1

Eudora 60, Coffeyville-Field Kindley 19

Paola 48, Independence 36

East Sub-State #2

Kansas City-Piper 64, Ottawa 36

Girard 51, Iola 13

East Sub-State #3

Bishop Miege 64, Fort Scott 10

Topeka-Hayden 58, Chanute 33

East Sub-State #4

Labette County 55, Atchison 23

Baldwin 44, Louisburg 32

West Sub-State #1

Nickerson 64, Augusta 12

Holton 52, Clearwater 33

West Sub-State #2

Towanda-Circle 51, El Dorado 45

Buhler 69, Wellington 32

West Sub-State #3

Abilene 32, Wamego 19

Clay Center 50, Pratt 36

West Sub-State #4

Chapman 45, Winfield 34

Andale 62, Rose Hill 29

4A Boys

West Sub-State #4

Buhler 61, Wellington 33

5A Boys

East Sub-State #1

Basehor-Linwood 70, Kansas City Turner 40

Shawnee Heights 50, Spring Hill 36

East Sub-State #2

De Soto 68, Kansas City Schlagle 6

Kansas City Washington 73, St. James Academy 64 – 3OT

East Sub-State #3

Topeka-Highland Park 43, Leavenworth 38

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Lansing 62 – OT

East Sub-State #4

Topeka-West 71, Bonner Springs 54

Blue Valley Southwest 72, Pittsburg 57

West Sub-State #1

Bishop Carroll 72, Maize South 55

Andover Central 63, Maize 50

West Sub-State #2

Andover 92, Wichita-Northwest 68

Emporia 63, McPherson 55 – OT

West Sub-State #3

Valley Center 55, Goddard-Eisenhower 52

Kapaun Mount Carmel 75, Salina South 61

West Sub-State #4

Great Bend 63, Salina Central 60 – OT

Hays 42, Arkansas City 26

6A Girls

East Sub-State #1

Shawnee Mission Northwest 45, Mill Valley 21

Olathe Northwest 43, Blue Valley 29

East Sub-State #2

Blue Valley North 57, Shawnee Mission South 24

Olathe South 38, Shawnee Mission East 21

East Sub-State #3

Olathe West 62, Gardner-Edgerton 37

Olathe North 79, Kansas City-Harmon 12

East Sub-State #4

Olathe East 38, Blue Valley West 27

Shawnee Mission West 54, Shawnee Mission North 7

West Sub-State #1

Liberal 58, Junction City 23

Manhattan 48, Wichita-Southeast 36

West Sub-State #2

Topeka High 94, Wichita North 25

Hutchinson 53, Garden City 45

West Sub-State #3

Wichita Heights 61, Lawrence 16

Washburn Rural 66, Lawrence-Free State 57

West Sub-State #4

Derby 74, Wichita-West 33

Dodge City 50, Wichita East 20

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories