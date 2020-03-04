High school playoff scores

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State wrapped up conference play and will now turn its attention to the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship where the Shockers will be the No. 7 seed.

The Shockers (15-14, 7-9) will face No. 10 seed Houston on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT on ESPN3. Wichita State and Houston met only once during the regular season, a matchup that the Cougars won in overtime.

Wichita State is seeking its first win at the American Championship and will play its first game as a No. 7 seed. Wichita State was the No. 10 seed in 2019 and No. 6 seed in 2018.

Fans can watch the entire tournament on ESPN platforms, including ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPN2. 2020 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball ChampionshipMarch 6-9, 2020Mohegan Sun Arena • Uncasville, Conn. First Round – Friday, March 6

Quarterfinals – Saturday, March 7