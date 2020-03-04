High school playoff scores

Class 2A Boys
Elkhart Sub-State
Pratt-Skyline 70, Sublette 26
Spearville 66, Medicine Lodge 64 – OT
Syracuse 48, Stanton County 34
Wichita County 73, Elkhart 57
Ellis Sub-State
Hoxie 63, Oakley 39
Hill City 45, Trego County 44
Ellis 59, Smith Center 42
Plainville 69, Republic County 51
Herrington Sub-State
Sacred Heart 77, Ell-Saline 25
Canton-Galva 72, Bennington 70 – OT
Hillsboro 69, Marion 32
Chase County 62, Herington 29
Horton Sub-State
McLouth 57, Oskaloosa 12
Riverside 53, Jackson Heights 22
Valley Heights 81, Horton 28
Inman Sub-State
Ellinwood 48, Whitewater-Remington 32
Inman 51, Sedgwick 43
Sterling 57, Ellsworth 39
Hutchinson-Trinity 43, Moundridge 38
Lyndon Sub-State
Bishop Seabury 96, Olathe-Heritage Christian 63
Mission Valley 58, Maranatha Academy 56
Lyndon 55, Central Heights 29
Northern Heights 63, Wabaunsee 59
Sedan Sub-State
Wichita-Independent 59, Cedar Vale/Dexter 57 – OT
West Elk 44, Sedan 42
Belle-Plaine 70, Leon-Bluestem 37
Garden Plain 46, Conway Springs 27
Yates Center Sub-State
Erie 61, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 46
Yates Center 48, Jayhawk Linn 42
Uniontown 70, Pleasanton 37
Arma-Northeast 64, Cherokee-Southeast 47
Class 3A Girls
Beloit Sub-State
Phillipsburg 68, Concordia 53
Thomas More Prep-Marian 47, Russell 43
Beloit 51, Minneapolis 50
Norton 58, Hoisington 34
Burlington Sub-State
Osage City 36, Burlington 30
Anderson County 41, West Franklin 37
Humboldt 53, Osawatomie 37
Cheney Sub-State
Eureka 53, Douglas 20
Chaparral 44, Wichita Collegiate 47
Cheney 67, Kingman 17
Wichita-Trinity Academy 79, Caney Valley 42
Cimarron Sub-State
Scott Community 67, Southwestern Heights 36
Cimarron 55, Lakin 47
Holcomb 43, Colby 34
Goodland 29, Hugoton 27
Galena Sub-State
Frontenac 58, Riverton 29
Baxter Springs 37, Columbus 29
Cherryvale 52, Fredonia 29
Halstead Sub-State
Halstead 57, Larned 29
Hesston 35, Council Grove 32 – OT
Southeast of Saline 54, Lyons 51
Hiawatha Sub-State
Nemaha Central 66, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 16
Atchison County 51, Pleasant Ridge 46
Sabetha 55, Marysville 42
Bishop Ward 49, Hiawatha 45
Royal Valley Sub-State
Riley County 58, Royal Valley 34
Silver Lake 62, Perry-Lecompton 48
Jefferson West 38, Santa Fe Trail 18
St. Mary’s 28, Rock Creek 24
Class 4A Girls
East Sub-State #1
Eudora 60, Coffeyville-Field Kindley 19
Paola 48, Independence 36
East Sub-State #2
Kansas City-Piper 64, Ottawa 36
Girard 51, Iola 13
East Sub-State #3
Bishop Miege 64, Fort Scott 10
Topeka-Hayden 58, Chanute 33
East Sub-State #4
Labette County 55, Atchison 23
Baldwin 44, Louisburg 32
West Sub-State #1
Nickerson 64, Augusta 12
Holton 52, Clearwater 33
West Sub-State #2
Towanda-Circle 51, El Dorado 45
Buhler 69, Wellington 32
West Sub-State #3
Abilene 32, Wamego 19
Clay Center 50, Pratt 36
West Sub-State #4
Chapman 45, Winfield 34
Andale 62, Rose Hill 29
4A Boys
West Sub-State #4
Buhler 61, Wellington 33
5A Boys
East Sub-State #1
Basehor-Linwood 70, Kansas City Turner 40
Shawnee Heights 50, Spring Hill 36
East Sub-State #2
De Soto 68, Kansas City Schlagle 6
Kansas City Washington 73, St. James Academy 64 – 3OT
East Sub-State #3
Topeka-Highland Park 43, Leavenworth 38
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Lansing 62 – OT
East Sub-State #4
Topeka-West 71, Bonner Springs 54
Blue Valley Southwest 72, Pittsburg 57
West Sub-State #1
Bishop Carroll 72, Maize South 55
Andover Central 63, Maize 50
West Sub-State #2
Andover 92, Wichita-Northwest 68
Emporia 63, McPherson 55 – OT
West Sub-State #3
Valley Center 55, Goddard-Eisenhower 52
Kapaun Mount Carmel 75, Salina South 61
West Sub-State #4
Great Bend 63, Salina Central 60 – OT
Hays 42, Arkansas City 26
6A Girls
East Sub-State #1
Shawnee Mission Northwest 45, Mill Valley 21
Olathe Northwest 43, Blue Valley 29
East Sub-State #2
Blue Valley North 57, Shawnee Mission South 24
Olathe South 38, Shawnee Mission East 21
East Sub-State #3
Olathe West 62, Gardner-Edgerton 37
Olathe North 79, Kansas City-Harmon 12
East Sub-State #4
Olathe East 38, Blue Valley West 27
Shawnee Mission West 54, Shawnee Mission North 7
West Sub-State #1
Liberal 58, Junction City 23
Manhattan 48, Wichita-Southeast 36
West Sub-State #2
Topeka High 94, Wichita North 25
Hutchinson 53, Garden City 45
West Sub-State #3
Wichita Heights 61, Lawrence 16
Washburn Rural 66, Lawrence-Free State 57
West Sub-State #4
Derby 74, Wichita-West 33
Dodge City 50, Wichita East 20