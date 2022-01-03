Andover boys basketball rolls into new year undefeated, and ranked

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover boys basketball team rolls into 2022 with a 5-0 record, and ranked No. 2 in Class 5A.

“We have more league play, we have two games this week and then next week we have Maize which will be a really good matchup for us,” said Martin Shetlar, Andover’s head coach. “Andover Central will be a great matchup for us. We have a tough schedule coming up. I’m excited to see the challenges to us and see where we are at, what we are made of.”

The Trojans host Goddard on Tuesday.