WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Central Jaguars volleyball team won a doubleheader at Valley Center.

The first matchup was against Salina Central. The Jaguars were able to cruise to a two-set sweep to win their first match.

The second match featured host Valley Center. The Hornets kept it close early, but Central would come back and get the win in a two-set sweep.