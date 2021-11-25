Andover Central plays for state title this weekend

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the Andover Jaguars will play for their first title in school history. They didn’t win in 2019. They will have to defeat the defending Class 4A champions, St. James Academy, to bring it home.

Andover Central goes to the title game with an 11-1 overall record. The Jaguars have won six straight games including a 42-21 win over Buhler in substate.

“This team is really good because we are willing to lay our bodies on the line for everyone. We don’t care you are a backup third string, fourth string. We are all willing to do everything for each other. We are willing to go out there play our hearts out every play every second,” said Drew Daniels, offensive lineman for Central.

The Jaguars will play St. James Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday in Topeka at Hummer Sports Park.

