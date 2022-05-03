ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover High School girls soccer team is on a mission. A mission to win a state championship and play for their community that was recently stuck by a tornado.

The Trojans are ranked in the state, and only have two losses on the season. They now play with thoughts of their community, and a healing process.

“I mean it really just brings us together as a family. It shows how connected we are and how much we can bond together in times of need,” said Andover outside back Lauren Brown. “I mean we do have those rivalries against Andover Central but I’m grateful to know that in those times of need if there was to be destruction again in our community that we would be able to pull together.”

The Trojans defeated Valley Center 5-0 Tuesday night in their first game after the tornado strike.

“Winning is definitely good for our community. Families feeling positive, feeling good, it makes a difference,” said Andover head coach Kevin Law.