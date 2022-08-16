ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Down the road from Andover Central sits rival Andover High. The Trojans are returning about half of their starters this year.

A couple of those returners are key contributors to the Trojans backfield, which is pretty important when you realize Andover High is one of the most ground-heavy offensive attacks in the area.

KSN News spoke with two senior playmakers about playing in a smash-mouth offense.

“It’s a lot of fun. I mean, you get the ball, and you just hammer it,” said senior running back Nik Pai. “You just go straight down, and you’re just hitting people, which I love. It doesn’t take much. You don’t have to juke around a lot. You can just run forward, lower your shoulder and just level people.”

As for senior quarterback Brady Strausz, he’s ready to punch opponents in the mouth.

“If we can go score right away, that sets the tone for our defense, which they were expecting to come out and punch them in the mouth. Now, we have guys playing both ways, so we got guys who are going to want to start there and then go to the other side of the ball and do it again.”

Andover High opens the season against Maize South on Sept. 2. They also play both Goddard schools later in the month.