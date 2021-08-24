Another State bound school year at Cheney starts with volleyball

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Girls athletics at Cheney High School went to State in volleyball and won state titles in basketball and softball last school year. Another run at that starts on the volleyball court in fall of 2021.

The Cardinals went 28-4 last year in volleyball, won a conference title and clinched a trip to State. Key pieces of that roster are back this season, and many of these girls know what it takes to win at many levels.

“They’re fun girls to play with. They work hard, they win a lot and in a lot of sports so that’s cool to have,” Sara Walkup, the Cardinals head coach. “They are used to that and it’s kind of just bred into them.”

Cheney opens their season on Tuesday at Eisenhower.

“I think we are really excited to play this year. We have a lot going for us,” said Cheney senior setter Brooklyn Wewe. “I’m looking forward to what we can do in the future because we’ve already done a lot, started scrimmaging and playing around.”