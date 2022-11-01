WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several area high school boys soccer teams escaped the quarterfinal round with wins to advance to their respective Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) State Tournaments.

You can watch the highlights in the video above and the final scores below:

6A

Dodge City defeats Lawrence-Free State, 4-0.

Topeka-Washburn Rural defeats Derby, 3-2.

5A

Maize South defeats Andover High, 2-1, in triple overtime.

Newton defeats Goddard High, 2-1.

4A-1A

Wichita Trinity defeats Wichita Classical, 3-1.

McPherson defeats Buhler, 1-0.