Bishop Carroll baseball eyes up postseason run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As high school spring sports regular seasons wind down, the Bishop Carroll baseball team is ready to make a strong postseason run.

The Golden Eagles won a City League title this week and are on a double digit game winning streak.

“Heading into the postseason we are thinking about how we can get onto State,” said Jorey Faber, a player on the Golden Eagle baseball team. “We’ve been working all year to develop our staff and our pitching to get there. I think we have a good group of guys. We have 10 seniors on the team, who really know how to swing the bat.

Postseason play across the state starts on Monday, May 17.