WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles, led by head coach Dusty Trail, are coming off a 7-3 season. They lost to Maize by a field goal in the second round of the playoffs.

Bishop Carroll isn’t a stranger to state or winning it. They brought home some hardware in 2017.

This year, like every year — the goal is to make state.

“We have a good senior class that’s really bought into our program and what we are trying to accomplish, and that really excites me,” explained Trail.

Senior wide receiver Tate Blasi is among the leaders on this year’s squad, and he believes chemistry will get them far.

“Being together, working together, that’s something coaches always preach. It’s something we are all about, doing the little things right especially,” said Blasi. “That’s something our coaches really harp on.”

Bishop Carroll opens the 2022 season at home against Wichita Northwest on Sept 2.