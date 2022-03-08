WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bishop Carroll High School girls basketball team will compete in the 5A state bracket starting on Thursday in Emporia.

The Golden Eagles are the three seed on the bracket with a 19-3 overall record. They will see the six seed, Andover Central in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Emporia.

Bishop Carroll opened their season with a six point loss to Andover Central in early December.

“We have pretty good personal on them. They have a girl going to Creighton, a girl going to Fort Hays,” said Kendall Forbes, a senior for the Golden Eagles. “I’ve played against those girls since I was little so we kind of know their tendencies already.”

The Golden Eagles’ head coach, Taylor Dugan is in her 10th season with the program and was a member of the 2004 state title team at Bishop Carroll, the last time they won a state title.

“That’s the thing, we will go in as prepared as we can be, and once the lights turn on you have to play under pressure that’s what happens in these kinds of situations when you get to state,” said Dugan.

