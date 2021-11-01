Boys soccer: North could make school history with win over Dodge City on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The North High School boys soccer team has 17 seniors on its roster. Their preseason goal was to make history this season, they are one win away from playing in the state semifinals for the first time in 30 years.

That one win will have to come against the defending 6A champions, Dodge City, Tuesday night in Dodge City.

“A little nervous, we’re ready. There’s nothing more to describe it but anxious. Just ready to put on a show,” said North senior Zahid Hernandez.

North’s only loss on the season came against Dodge City, 3-0, back in September.

“It’s an opportunity, it’s something that we are looking forward to,” said North head coach Curt Wullschleger. “Dodge is a formidable opponent. What could you ask for a better challenge than the defending state champs at home on a cold and chilly night. It’s going to be a good one.”

North and Dodge City play at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

To view the 6A bracket, click here.