Buhler football relies on strong senior class in 2021

BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) The opening week of high school football practice is in full swing, and the Buhler Crusaders are full speed into the 2021 season.

Buhler went 6-4 last season, and has 21 seniors on their roster this season. They will rely on that experience for success.

“We have a lot of leadership and they are committed to our program,” said Steve Warner, Buhler’s head coach. “I think that says a lot, we’ve had a lot of success over the years and they want to continue that success and they want to be the group that takes us to the next level.”

The Crusaders are led by senior running back Sam Elliott.

“Every day when I’m in the hallway I see the school record for rushing yards, that would be pretty cool to beat,” said Elliott. “To make it to the state championship of course and to beat McPherson.”

Buhler opens their season at home against Goddard on September 3rd at 7p.m.