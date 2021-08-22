Buhler High School cross country continues to run towards more state titles

BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Buhler High School cross country program is growing, and the results speak for themselves. The Crusaders have won state titles in both boys and girls cross country and more kids want to be part of it.

Last season, both boys and girls teams made it to State. The boys team won it’s third straight 4A team title. The girls team finished fourth overall, but won a team title in 2019.

“Kids these days like to be part of a culture that is very positive but also at the top,” said Crusaders head cross country coach Curtis Morgan. “We’ve seen our numbers at the middle school increase with this run of state championships and we’ve seen our numbers at the high school level increase too.”

This season, the boys team returns six of their seven varsity runners from last year.

“Nothing is a given, no matter what you did in the past, nothing is a given for this year,” said Morgan. “They still have to put in the hard work, the determination, the effort to get where they need to be to reach their goals and expectations for this year.”