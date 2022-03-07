CLAFLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Central Plains boys basketball team entered the postseason with a 1-18 record, they now head to the Class 1A DII state tournament with a 4-18 record and are heating up at the right time.

The Oilers play larger competition during the regular season. All but one of their games was against teams in bigger classes. Once Central Plains entered their Sub-State bracket, they outscored their opponents 175-119 with three straight wins.

“It showed that we can be in games and be right there and put ourselves in a chance to win,” said Oilers head coach Bryce Steiner. “I think that’s what really did it the other night against Center in the finals of Sub-State. So it was nice to see that for them.”

Steiner is in his second season as the Oilers’ head coach, but the program is no stranger to the state tournament. Central Plains won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

“I like to think people know who we are, just because of the history of this school,” said Steiner. “I doubt we’ll be overlooked because of the history. We tell our kids all of the time whether we’re the greatest or the worst we’re going to get everybody’s best because of who we are, and that’s what we expect.”

The Oilers play the top seed Hanover (22-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Barton Community College in Great Bend.