Central Plains senior uses drop kicks to help his football team

CLAFLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s rare to see a field goal or extra point kick in eight-man football, but Central Plains senior Dawson McNeal found a work around. The drop kick.

It can be tough to have enough players on the field in eight-man to kick a field goal. Having enough blocking, and a holder for the ball is the issue. McNeal attempted two drop kicks last Friday and made of them.

“Kicking has been a big part with me in football because it’s kind of how I got into football a lot. I’m not mainly just a kicker, playing eight-man you have to play all positions,” said McNeal. “I liked going in the backyard, kicking the ball around, working on punting, kicking all sorts of stuff. Being able to get points from that, that’s really fun, I was pretty excited when we were able to do that.”

A drop kick is a type of kick in high school and collegiate football. It involves the kicker dropping the ball and then kicking it as it touches the ground.

“I thought with a drop kick I would have a chance eventually to do it. One day coach was saying to make sure I practice some drop kicks before practice, that day we worked it and I was pretty excited.”

Central Plains is 5-3 and opens postseason play Thursday night at 7-1 Caldwell.