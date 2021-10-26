Cheney Cardinals return to State volleyball in 3A

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Last school year, Cheney went to State in volleyball, girls basketball and softball. That trend is happening again in 2021. The Cardinals are headed to State for volleyball in 3A.

With a 37-2 overall record, the Cardinals drew the two seed in the 3A bracket set to be played in Hutchinson starting on Friday.

“We’re not a team where you can stop one girl and then you stop Cheney,” said Sara Walkup, the Cardinals head coach. “I think that’s what I’m most proud of.”

This team is based off balance. Walkup says here squad is solid on both offense and defense.

“Everybody has a part in this and everybody is part of the scoring and our defense, we’ve got a ton of girls that are good at defense too. There’s really not one major week spot. I think that’s what makes us so balanced and so good.”

For more information on the State 3A bracket, click here.