KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The high school basketball season is another day closer to state tournaments. Kingman High School hosted Class 3A Sub-State Thursday night which included an upset win for Chaparral.

#3 Hugoton 49, #2 Holcomb 46 F/OT

#5 Chaparral 72, #1 Lakin 47

Chaparral and Hugoton play on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.