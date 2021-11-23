Derby football is after fourth consecutive 6A state title

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Playing two days after Thanksgiving is nothing new for the Derby High School football team. They’re used to it and after their fourth consecutive Class 6A state championship on Saturday in Emporia.

Derby has been Derby this season. Undefeated and averaging 55 points per game. The Panthers scored 62 points last Friday night in a sub-state win over Lawrence.

“I’ve learned that our team is tough. we had three or four offensive lineman, a tight end, a running back that didn’t practice all week that were banged up. They were going to give it a try on Friday, and they stayed in their the whole time and did a really good job so I was really proud they had to gut it out and they did it and helped up get to state,” said Brandon Clark, Derby’s head coach.

The Panthers play Blue Valley Northwest on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Emporia State University.