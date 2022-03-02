DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby boys basketball team advanced in the 6A Sub-State #4 bracket with a 57-55 win over Campus Wednesday night at Derby High School.
With the win, the Panthers will play Manhattan on Saturday in Derby. Manhattan defeated Northwest 68-66 Wednesday night.
Other boys scores from Wednesday night:
Free State 76, East 45
Hutchinson 68, Garden City 39
Heights 75, Liberal 23
Junction City 67, South 62
Dodge City 73, Topeka 47
Washburn-Rural 40, Southeast 38
Girls scores from Wednesday night:
Salina Central 60, Newton 23
Hays 37, Maize South 35
Bishop Carroll 45, Great Bend 32
Andover 38, Maize 31
Emporia 56, Valley Center 40
Kapaun 39, Goddard 32 (F/OT)
Seaman 46, Salina South 35
Andover Central 70, Eisenhower 27