DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby boys basketball team advanced in the 6A Sub-State #4 bracket with a 57-55 win over Campus Wednesday night at Derby High School.

With the win, the Panthers will play Manhattan on Saturday in Derby. Manhattan defeated Northwest 68-66 Wednesday night.

Other boys scores from Wednesday night:

Free State 76, East 45

Hutchinson 68, Garden City 39

Heights 75, Liberal 23

Junction City 67, South 62

Dodge City 73, Topeka 47

Washburn-Rural 40, Southeast 38

Girls scores from Wednesday night:

Salina Central 60, Newton 23

Hays 37, Maize South 35

Bishop Carroll 45, Great Bend 32

Andover 38, Maize 31

Emporia 56, Valley Center 40

Kapaun 39, Goddard 32 (F/OT)

Seaman 46, Salina South 35

Andover Central 70, Eisenhower 27