DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby High School boys bowling team has redemption on their mind this week going after the program’s first state championship since 2017.

The Panthers won a league title and a regional title, now they’re after a state title.

“This year has been an incredible year. It’s been better than last year,” said Derby senior Alex Hedden. “We just overall have a better team, and a team that can do a lot.”

This Panthers squad will tell you they underperformed last season in the regional competition.

“It would mean everything to me, we were let down big time last year,” said Derby senior Jason Miller. “We have a lot of anger in a way, we want to get back to it.”

Derby is up against Garden City and Campus in the team competition on Thursday.

“We have to get ourselves hyped up like we always used to do,” said Braden Boswell, a Derby senior. “My boy Colby Hedden is always hyping everybody up. He’s the hype man so I say stay mentally in tone.”

The Panthers state boys team consists of, Dawson Baumgartner, Mason Blanck, Braden Boswell, Alex Hedden, Colby Hedden and Jason Miller. Their head coach is Brent Cunningham.

Derby also has two girls competing at State, Morgan Henning and Dakota Rotramel.

For more information on the state bowling competition, click here.