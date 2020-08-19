Derby Panthers on the hunt for third-straight state championship

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby High School football is looking for its third-straight undefeated season and state championship in Class 6A.

In the 2019 title game, the Panthers beat Olathe North, 63 to 26, breaking the state record for points.

Of course, this year presents new challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. Head coach Brandon Clark believes that his team has the means to rise above the noise.

“We tell the kids all the time, control your controlables, the things you can control. We can’t control what other people are doing, we can’t control this virus, other than doing our part,” said Clark.

Clark said that the uncertainty and hardship that comes with playing football amid a pandemic is manageable for his athletes, who are accustomed to “getting comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

“We push them pretty hard, and there’s a lot of adversity on the field, just to see how they react to it and they’re doing a pretty good job and it’s showing through this pandemic,” said Clark.

Derby has plans to become one of the only Wichita-area high school teams across all sports to compete outside of the state when they travel to Oklahoma to take on Newcastle in its 2020 opener on Friday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.