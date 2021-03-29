Derby sprinter builds legacy into senior season

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) Derby senior sprinter Aneesa Abdul-Hammed is on a mission this spring in her final season of high school track and field. She wants to be a state champion, and break her school’s record in the 400 Meters.

Abdul-Hammed has found success on the track her whole high school career. She’s qualified and medaled at the state meet in multiple events dating back to her freshman year. As a senior, she competes in the 100, 200 and 400 Meter runs and will likely be on a relay team.

During her sophomore season she came close to breaking the Derby High 400M record, she missed it by 3-tenths of a second. A record she wants her name on before this season is up.

The pandemic prevented Abdul-Hammed from competing last season as a junior. There was no high school track season, for the senior, it’s now or never.

“It just feels like I have something to prove if that makes sense? Because I didn’t get that season last year so I feel like I need to over compensate for what I didn’t get to do,” said Abdul-Hammed.

Derby has a new coach this season with Cedric Shell. He may be in his first spring coaching this team, but he knows how talented Abdul-Hammed is.

“It’s natural. She’s a natural runner. I told her, when she’s done racing you can’t even tell she just ran a race,” said Shell. “I told her I want her to empty that tank for one time. I want you to cross that finish line and someone has to carry you back to the bus.”

Abdul-Hammed will run track at Missouri Western, a NCAA Division II program in the fall.

