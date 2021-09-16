Dodge City boys soccer defends 6A state title with new wave of players

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City boys soccer team went 20-0 last season and won a 6A state title. They graduated nine players off that team, and now reload with a new wave of players in 2021.

The Red Demons have won their first six matches of this season and have outscored their opponents 25-2 over that stretch. They’re doing this with several new players in the mix in their roster.

“It’s pretty much a new team. Every year it’s a new team with different challenges,” said Saul Hernandez, the Red Demons’ head coach. “We embrace them and try to figure that out what we need to work on early in the season. They’re listening well, and being really coachable. They’re listening to us and playing together as a team. “

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories