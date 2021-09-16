Dodge City boys soccer defends 6A state title with new wave of players

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City boys soccer team went 20-0 last season and won a 6A state title. They graduated nine players off that team, and now reload with a new wave of players in 2021.

The Red Demons have won their first six matches of this season and have outscored their opponents 25-2 over that stretch. They’re doing this with several new players in the mix in their roster.

“It’s pretty much a new team. Every year it’s a new team with different challenges,” said Saul Hernandez, the Red Demons’ head coach. “We embrace them and try to figure that out what we need to work on early in the season. They’re listening well, and being really coachable. They’re listening to us and playing together as a team. “