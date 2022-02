MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize South high school was the place to be Tuesday night for a pair of basketball games in a battle for Maize between the Eagles from Maize High School and Mavericks from Maize South.

In the girl’s game, Maize South defeated Maize 32-21.

In the boy’s game, Maize snapped the Mavericks eight game winning streak with a 65-56 win.